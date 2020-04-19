Chief Rabbi Lau: Pray at home if no one enforces restrictions

Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau said today that even though the new regulations permit praying in an open space, if there is no one present to enforce the restrictions (most specifically, that each person is at least 2 meters from the next), it's better for people to pray at home.

The Chief Rabbi added that if a person joins a minyan (prayer quorom) in which there are people who are not adhering to the guidelines, it is a "mitzvah haba'ah b'aveirah" (a good deed done via an infraction) and has no true benefit to the person.

Rabbi Lau also discussed the issue of compensating for missed Torah readings in the past few weeks.