11:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Yair Lapid booed at protest outside of the Knesset Yesh Atid chairman shows up at Knesset protest led by small business owners - only to get booed, have signs thrown at him.