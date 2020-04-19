Green Light survey: Southern residents more at risk

A new survey conducted by the Green Light Association through the Maagar Mochot Research Institute shows that 92% of central region residents and 90% of Sharon residents saw a driver crossing a red-light junction at least once in the past year, with one-third of those surveyed claiming to have seen it four or more times.

74% of respondents in the North estimate the reason for drivers crossing a red light intersection is not due to inattention but because of the desire to get through before the traffic light changes.

About a third of South residents admit they have passed a junction with red light in the past year. 70% of respondents in the Jerusalem area think that a camera at intersections will deter drivers from passing red lights.