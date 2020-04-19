Hearing for suspect in misinformation dissemination

The Cyber Department of the State Attorney's Office informed Maor Mizrahi, 25, of Bnei Brak that he is being prosecuted, subject to a hearing, for committing offenses of publishing false news and transmitting false information on a computer.

This, after the suspect disseminated fictitious messages purported to be sent by the Health Ministry, causing an 18-year-old high school student to shut herself off in isolation until she discovered it to be a scam.