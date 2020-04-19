Israel Railways accelerates Separation Project at Dor-Nachshonim

Against the backdrop of passenger train traffic due to the coronavirus, Israel Railways is accelerating construction of the new level separation project being built near Nachshonim.

The work is being carried out by the Israel Railways Executing Division at a cost of NIS 70 million, and includes dozens of engineering workers and tools. A trench was excavated to allow vehicles to pass the railroad safely and quickly, significantly reducing traffic congestion in the area, thanks to removal of descending roadblock arms for passing trains.