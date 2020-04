10:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Prof. Yoram Las: 'More will die from unemployment than coronavirus' The former Health Ministry Director said the amount of coronavirus patients in Israel is much lower than the official number and does not justify continued closure. ► ◄ Last Briefs