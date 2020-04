10:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 'We'll open all businesses after Independence Day under restrictions' Treasury Budget Department Head Shaul Meridor stated on Galei Tzahal: "If we do not see an increase in the number of patients, we'll start all businesses after Independence Day - under restrictions." ► ◄ Last Briefs