'We've been storing food in anticipation of a pandemic'

Melinda Gates said in an interview with BBC Radio this past week that she and her husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, had been storing food in their basements for years in anticipation of a pandemic or other disaster.

"A number of years ago, we had talked about, you know, what if there wasn't clean water? What if there wasn't enough food? Where might we go? What might we do as a family?" she said. "So I think we should leave those preparations to ourselves. But absolutely we had prepared and had, you know, some food in the basement in case."