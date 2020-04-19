EU warns Gantz against annexation

European Union (EU) officials have in recent weeks been sending warnings to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who is in the midst of negotiations with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on a unity government, about a possible annexation that the future government may carry out, Channel 13 News reported on Saturday night.

According to the report, EU officials had spoken to Gantz's foreign affairs adviser, Melody Sucharewicz, and made it clear that the EU strongly opposes any unilateral annexation move.