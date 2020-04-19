Trump regarding the testing: This shouldn't be politicized

"Unfortunately", President Trump said, "some partisan voices are trying to politicize the issue of testing, which they shouldn't be doing. Because I inherited broken junk".

In addition the US President mentioned his own test. "I took the first test", he said, "The first test was not pleasant. This was not a pleasant thing. I said, 'You gotta be kidding,' to the doctor. 'You gotta be kidding.' Up your nose, wiggle it around, and pull it out...I said, 'There's no way that can happen."