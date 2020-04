23:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5780 , 18/04/20 Nissan 24, 5780 , 18/04/20 Watch: Kelly Clarkson sings in Hebrew with Maya Buskila Read more In a special project with singers from around the world, singer Kelly Clarkson presents song in Hebrew with Israeli singer Maya Buskila. ► ◄ Last Briefs