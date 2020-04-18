'Priority for reopening early childhood daycare centers'

Daycare centers supervised by WIZO, Na'amat, Emuna, Herut Women, the company for daycare centers, Na'ot Margalit, Beit Ya'akov and other organizations are calling on the government to provide priority to opening early childhood education frameworks as part of the exit strategy from the coronavirus crisis.

According to them, early childhood care centers serving hundreds of thousands of families in Israel offer a lifeline for the entire economy, and the failure to reopen them will create a barrier to the economy's return to normal.