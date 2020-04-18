Shaked: Economy is adjusting, but self-employed going under

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked called on the government to provide additional help for private business owners dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

"The economy is adjusting to the coronavirus routine. Businesses in the industrial, service, and high-tech sectors are able to continue working under [a provision allowing businesses to continue making sales]."

"But, the self-employed are collapsing. Barber shops can also be reopened, [along with] tens of thousands of businesses that have no reason to remain closed. Employees [can wear protective] masks, gloves, [limit clientele to two at a time], both barbers and clients can wash their hands. [That would be] another step to also allow them to make a living," she wrote.