News BriefsNissan 24, 5780 , 18/04/20
MKs Kahane, Uzi Dayan: Cut wages for elected officials
MKs Matan Kahane (Yamina) and Uzi Dayan (Likud) are promoting a bill that would see an immediate cut to salaries of elected officials and their pensions in light of the ongoing socio-economic crisis.
According to the bill, the government would make differential decreases of 10% to 30% in the salaries and pensions of elected officials earning above the average wage in the current economy.
