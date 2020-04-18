Beit Shemesh mayor calls for 'Surgical measures'

In anticipation of the Israeli government debate regarding the exit strategy for the coronavirus crisis, Beit Shemesh mayor Dr Aliza Bloch called on the Knesset to make decisions while discussing local government and balancing the various sectors of the economy.

"It's critical to reopen small business which are the lifeline for many families. But unfortunately, business owners will not be able to resume activity if they have to leave children home for intensive distance learning."

"What applies to one city isn't necessarily the case for others," she said.