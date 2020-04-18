|
22:09
Reported
News BriefsNissan 24, 5780 , 18/04/20
Erdan comes out against Netanyahu's exit strategy
Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan told all government ministers that he will oppose the Prime Minister's outline for easing restrictions on measures against COVID-19.
"I respect and appreciate the Director General of the Ministry of Health and members of the Ministry, but the responsibility for implementing the regulations is ours as a government as is the duty to provide answers to the public. Therefore, I believe that [with regards to tonight's announcement about easing restrictions], separate votes should be held on each section where there is a dispute."
