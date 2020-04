22:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5780 , 18/04/20 Nissan 24, 5780 , 18/04/20 'Don't leave your home if you're 67 and up' Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov said in a statement to the media, "We can take controlled risk and we trust the citizens to abide by the rules. We are in a much better place than other countries and we are there because citizens behaved according to the rules." ► ◄ Last Briefs