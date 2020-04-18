Poland: Window of Jewish community building smashed

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Poland for smashing a window of the building that houses the offices of the Jewish community group in the city of Wroclaw, JTA reported on Friday.

A witness told police that the man made “fascist” gestures and shouted fascist slogans. The suspect in the Tuesday night incident was visibly drunk, the witness added.

