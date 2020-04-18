Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 4,958

Iran on Friday said that 89 more people have died in the country from the novel coronavirus, as the country's official fatalities remained in double figures for a fourth day, AFP reported.

The latest deaths bring the overall toll in Iran to 4,958, said Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

