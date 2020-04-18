PA denies receiving aid from US

The Palestinian Authority on Friday denied receiving any financial aid from the US administration, saying that contacts between the two sides are still suspended, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ibrahim Milhem, spokesman of the PA cabinet, said in a press conference held in Ramallah that "we have not received any money from the current US administration and there are no relations or contacts with it."

