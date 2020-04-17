Haniyeh: If Israel is serious - so are we

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh told the Al-Arabi television channel in an interview on Friday that "if Israeli leaders are serious about reaching a prisoner exchange deal - then our decision would be to reach a deal."

Haniyeh said that Hamas had been contacted by several brokers and entities about a possible deal.

