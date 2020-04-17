|
News BriefsNissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20
After firing illuminating bombs, IDF rules out infiltration from Lebanon
The IDF fired a number of illuminating bombs on Friday evening following reports of a potential infiltration on the Israel-Lebanon border.
IDF soldiers searched the area and concluded that there was no infiltration into Israeli territory.
