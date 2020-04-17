Dianne Lob to chair Conference of Presidents

Dianne Lob, the immediate past chair of HIAS, was nominated on Friday to become Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, effective June 1, 2020.

The nomination will be submitted to the full Conference membership for a vote on April 28, 2020.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)