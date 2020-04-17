|
18:08
Reported
News BriefsNissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20
Pope Francis calls for an end of wars after the pandemic
CNN reports that Pope Francis wrote an article entitled "A Plan for Resurrection," published Friday by Spanish Catholic magazine Vida Nueva.
The Pope in his article calls for a united effort to end wars, care for the planet, and take care of the poor.
“Will we continue to look the other way with an accomplice’s silence in the face of the wars that are driven by the desire for domination and power?" the Pope wrote.
