17:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Meat eater? Pack up for Israel Meat eater? Pack up for Israel! (Shmini 2020) Read more Baruch Gordon deduces from the Torah reading why you're better off eating meat in Israel than in the Diaspora. ► ◄ Last Briefs