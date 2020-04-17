'New globalization should secure its benefits and cure its ills'

Matthew Rooney, the Managing Director of the George W. Bush Institute, says that globalization of the American economy is the answer to coronavirus, and shouldn't been seen as the problem.

"Our top priority must be the health and safety of our families, our neighbors, and our national community", Rooney wrote in an op-ed publushed on the Institute's website, "We must be prepared to do what it takes to “flatten the curve” of infection, and to spend what it takes to prevent economic collapse".

"But when the crisis is over", he writes, "and we have defeated the virus and people are back at work and we are all able to go out for dinner again, we must be ready to come together around a new strategy for globalization that secures its benefits and cures its ills".

Rooney concludes: "It will take American leadership and political will, but we know what needs to be done and have successfully met greater challenges in the past".