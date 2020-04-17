16:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Trump slams WHO: They ignored Taiwanese alerts U.S. President Trump attacked the World Health Organization in a tweet today (Friday). "Why did the W.H.O. Ignore an email from Taiwanese health officials in late December alerting them to the possibility that CoronaVirus could be transmitted between humans?", Trump wrote, "Why did the W.H.O. make several claims about the CoronaVirus that ere either inaccurate or misleading in January and February, as the Virus spread globally? Why did the W.H.O. wait as long as it did to take decisive action?" Trump added a refrence to "Lanhee Chen, Hoover Institution Fellow" and tagged Fox News. ► ◄ Last Briefs