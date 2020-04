14:01 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Father of missing soldier: 'Don't miss this opportunity' Read more Simcha Goldin, father of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, demands Israel insist on release of captives before providing Hamas with coronavirus aid. ► ◄ Last Briefs