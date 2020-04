13:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 PA President Abbas pledges support for terrorist 'freedom fighters' PA President Mahmoud Abbas has reiterated his support for Palestinian security prisoners, calling them "freedom fighters" and pledging to work for their release. ► ◄ Last Briefs