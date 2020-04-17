|
13:21
Reported
News BriefsNissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20
Binyamin Region: 117 cases and a drop in the rate of increase
Head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz, has announced that 117 people are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in the Binyamin region, and that there has been a drop in the rate of increase.
He added that a resident from Tel Zion, a father of 9 children who had been in critical condition and sedated on a ventilator, is well on the road to recovery and will soon be discharged from hospital.
Last Briefs