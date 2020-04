13:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Shabbat times for Parshat Shemini - Shabbat Shalom! Jerusalem: Shabbat begins at 18:34, ends at 19:47 Tel Aviv: Shabbat begins at 18:51, ends at 19:50 Haifa: Shabbat begins at 18:44, ends at 19:50 Beer Sheva: Shabbat begins at 18:51, ends at 19:48 Rehovot: Shabbat begins at 18:52, ends at 19:49 Eilat: Shabbat begins at 18:38, ends at 19:45 Ashdod: Shabbat begins at 18:49, ends at 19:50 Modi'in: Shabbat begins at 18:53, ends at 19:48 Petah Tikva: Shabbat begins at 18:31, ends at 19:49 Beit Shemesh: Shabbat begins at 18:40, ends at 19:48 Shabbat Shalom! ► ◄ Last Briefs