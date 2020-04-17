MK Arbel: Police failed to take nature of surroundings into account

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) has written to the head of the Police Investigations Department, asking that the violence yesterday in Meah She'arim, in the course of which a nine-year-old girl was injured in the face by a stun grenade, be investigated.

"The Meah She'arim neighborhood is one of the most densely populated areas in the country," he wrote. "Police failed to take this into account in their handling of the incident, and this should be investigated."