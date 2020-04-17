Senior army officers tour haredi cities to assess situation

As a part of ongoing IDF operations to provide assistance in the civilian arena during the coronavirus crisis, senior army officials toured the haredi cities of Beitar Illit and Modi'in Illit to assess the situation.

Present were the commander of the Central Command, Gen. Nadav Padan, and the head of Beitar's emergency response team, Gen. Yossi Bachar, along with other officials.

The IDF and the Home Front Command have been operating in these cities since before Passover, enforcing the lockdown, distributing food, and disseminating information, among other tasks.