11:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 'Nothing justifies throwing a stun grenade at an 8 year old' MK Uri Maklev (UTJ) has addressed yesterday's violence in Meah Shearim. "No situation justifies the throwing of a stun grenade at an eight-year-old girl," he said. "Incident after incident reveal a colossal level of negligence on the part of police." ► ◄ Last Briefs