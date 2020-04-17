Report: El Al to dismiss 400 employees to qualify for gov't aid

Officials from the Finance Ministry, El Al officials, and officials from Bank Discount are to meet again today to discuss El Al's request for a government loan.

Passportnews reports that El Al will have to make steps toward streamlining its operations in order to satisfy the government. 600 permanent employees have already been dismissed, and it is expected that another 400 permanent employees will also go. El Al has already dismissed 400 temporary employees and now it is estimated that another 400 will be dismissed.

Previously, the government rejected El Al's request for a loan, with the reason being given that they did not believe the company would be able to repay it.