'Such behavior by police causes total lack of trust among haredim'

MK Yaakov Tessler (UTJ) has addressed yesterday's violence in Meah Shearim, demanding that the police be brought to account for the throwing of a stun grenade directly at bystanders, resulting in the injury of a young girl. The incident was captured on camera.

"It is horrifying to see such violence on the part of police," he said. "This is a very disturbing incident involving disproportionate use of violence by police, in a crowded neighborhood against innocent bystanders. There is no justification for people who disturb the public order, but police are expected to act with restraint, intelligence, and with great caution especially when in close quarters...

"Such police behavior results in ... a total lack of trust in the police among the haredi population," he added. "I call for the police to be brought to account for their behavior in these criminal acts, and for this grave incident to be thoroughly investigated."