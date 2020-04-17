Ben Gvir: 'The blood of our haredi brothers has become hefker'

Prominent attorney Itamar Ben Gvir has addressed yesterday's violence in Meah Shearim during which police used stun grenades in a crowded and narrow street, resulting in the injury of baby girl who was hit in the face.

"This is criminal negligence on the part of police," he said. "Police violated every instruction given to them [regarding such incidents], and the result was the injury of a haredi girl. The blood of our haredi brothers has become hefker [free for the taking] and to my distress, everyone is silent. I demand that the police officer who threw the stun grenade [at the face of a young girl] be fired, and that the commanders be brought to account."