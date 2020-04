11:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Bennett to Netanyahu: 'You promised Yamina wouldn't suffer' Read more DM Naftali Bennett says PM Netanyahu isn't treating his party like partners, will sit in opposition if Netanyahu doesn't keep promises. ► ◄ Last Briefs