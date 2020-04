10:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Two deer spotted in Toulouse streets With no people around to disturb them, wild animals are feeling emboldened to expand their territory. In France, two deer took advantage of the lockdown quiet to roam the streets of Toulouse. ► ◄ Last Briefs