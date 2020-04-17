10:41 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 MK Kushnir: 'Hatred of security forces should shock us all' MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu) has addressed the violence in Meah Shearim last night. "The disgusting and wild behavior of these 'pustakim' [louts -ed] in Meah Shearim yesterday. The hatred shown toward the security forces and against any symbol of Zionism should shock us all. I was pleased to hear condemnations from some haredi MKs, but Litzman only condemned the police - the coward. I wish a speedy recovery to the girl who was injured," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs