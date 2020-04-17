Selective enforcement? Were Bibi and Rivlin fined?

The Shurat HaDin organization has called for all fines issued to citizens for breaching lockdown orders to be cancelled, in light of the fact that so many prominent public figures have breached those same orders themselves.

Among them are: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), MK Nir Barkat (Likud), President Reuven Rivlin, MK Yoav Galant (Likud).

Shurat Hadin is a NGO focusing on the rights of terror victims and representing Jewish and Israeli causes.