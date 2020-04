09:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Abu Mazen: We won't sign peace deal unless our 'heroes' are released PA President Mahmoud Abbas (also known as Abu Mazen) has said that he will not agree to any peace deal with Israel that does not include a provision for the release of all Palestinian security prisoners - "our heroes." ► ◄ Last Briefs