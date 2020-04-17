|
News BriefsNissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20
Police respond to stun grenade injuries in Meah Shearim
Police have responded to harsh criticism of their conduct in quelling a protest in Meah Shearim yesterday, during which large numbers of police were deployed and stun grenades were used in a crowded environment. Video footage shows a grenade being cast directly at a young girl, uninvolved in the incident, and she and her mother sustained injuries.
Police said they did not notice the presence of mother and child.
