MK Malchieli: Stun grenade thrown at girl's face 'horrifying' MK Michael Malchieli (Shas) addressed yesterday's violence in Meah Shearim. "One must take a firm stance against those who disturb the public order with violent means, and especially against those who attack security forces," he said. "But to see videos like these, terrible scenes, including the throwing of a stun grenade into the face of a young girl, shouldn't happen in any scenario. In such crowded areas, special caution must be exercised."