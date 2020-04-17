EU President apologizes to Italy on behalf of Europe

The President of the European Commission (EU), Ursula von der Leyen, has apologized to Italy on behalf of the other member countries of the EU, The Spectator reports.

"It is true that no one was really ready for this," she said. "It is also true that too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand ... for that, it is right that Europe as a whole offers a heartfelt apology."

Countries that did come to Italy's aid were China, Russia, and Cuba. The European Central Bank, on the other hand, initially refused to take financial measures that would have enabled Italy to better cope with the epidemic without suffering drastic economic consequences. The Bank eventually relented, but the delay cost Italy billions.