09:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 UK: 91% of fatalities had at least one co-morbid condition Data obtained from the British Office of National Statistics indicates that most people who died of coronavirus had at least two pre-existing health conditions. 91% of those who died had at least one pre-existing condition, The Spectator reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs