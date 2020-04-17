HM official: Target of 30,000 tests per day to be reached in May

Noam Witzner, head of the Director's office in the Health Ministry, said this morning on Galei Tzahal that the government is worried about a potential spike in infections on Independence Day.

"The possible conduct of the public on Independence Day worries us," he said. "But we want to be both cautious and measured in our approach. According to our plan, we have to wait at least a few weeks in order to assess whether the improvement in the situation we are currently seeing will continue."

Witzner addressed the prime minister's statement that by last Friday, the country was supposed to have reached a targed of 30,000 tests per day. According to him, "This target will only be reached by May, and not within the coming weeks. This is because we don't yet have the necessary material and equipment."