US court denies former Trump adviser's request for retrial

A federal court in the United States has rejected the request of Roger Stone, previous adviser to US President Donald Trump, for a retrial.

A month ago, Stone was found guilty of tampering with a witness and lying to Congress in the matter of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 Presidential election. He was sentenced to three years in prison. He has appealed the sentence, protesting that the judge was biased against him due to her negative opinion of President Trump.