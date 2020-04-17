8 hr meeting betw. Likud, Blue & White produces no significant results

Negotiations between the Likud and Blue & White parties toward the establishment of a unity government are expected to continue today.

Last night, negotiating teams from both parties met for around eight hours, but made no significant progres. The main issue of contention between them remains the rotation agreement. Likud is demanding a guarantee written into the coalition agreement that protects Netanyahu's position even if the Supreme Court invalidates his tenure as a MK under indictment, that would force Blue & White to go to elections if this happens. Otherwise, Gantz could potentiall remain PM for the entire period instead of rotating as PM with Netanyahu after a year and a half.