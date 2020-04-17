Three million surgical masks land in Israel

Three million surgical masks, donated by the Milner Foundation, established by renowned tech investor and science philanthropist Yuri Milner, and his wife Julia, landed in Israel on Thursday night. A dedicated El Al cargo flight departed from the international Hongchi Airport in Shanghai in coordination with ICL - Israel Cargo Logistics, which was responsible for leasing the “Jerusalem of Gold” Dreamliner airplane and coordinating the delivery’s arrival to Israel.

The masks will be transferred to Magen David Adom, which will distribute them to its emergency services staff, as well as to a range of hospitals, government offices, and national institutions providing essential services to the public. The donation was executed in coordination with the Consul-General of Israel in San Francisco, Mr Shlomi Kofman.